Toddler Killed in Crash After Her Dad Abducts Her and Her Siblings: Cops

A father allegedly abducted his three children Wednesday night in Virginia, and the incident ended horrifically when he allegedly crashed the vehicle he was driving, killing one of the children and injuring the other two. Police were called to Virginia Beach over a report that Dana Plummer, 36, stabbed his ex-wife and his 12-year-old stepdaughter and then fled with his three children, WTKR reports. An Amber Alert was sent out, and the following morning, someone recognized the vehicle from the alert and called police, NBC News reports. Police attempted to stop Plummer in Virginia, and they say Plummer fled and a chase ensued that continued into Maryland.