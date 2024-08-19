Judge to Defendant: You Can't Be 'Instrument of Reckoning''

A Wisconsin woman who killed a man accused of sexually trafficking her as a teenager was sentenced to 11 years Monday on a charge that could have sent her to prison for up to 30 years. Chrystul Kizer, 24, was 17 years old when she killed 34-year-old Randall Volar. He had been filming his sexual abuse of Kizer for more than a year, the Washington Post reports. Kizer, who said she shot Volar in self-defense after she refused to have sex with him and he pinned her down, pleaded guilty in May to reckless homicide.

"The court is well aware of your circumstances surrounding your relationship with Mr. Volar," Kenosha County Judge David Wilk told Kizer, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "You are not permitted to be the instrument of his reckoning. To hold otherwise is to endorse a descent into lawlessness and chaos."