Cops: Ex-NFL Player Emptied 'Entire Bladder' on Passenger

Gosder Cherilus blames sleeping medication for bizarre behavior on flight to Ireland
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 19, 2024 5:05 PM CDT
Former NFL football player Gosder Cherilus stands Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, during his arraignment on charges including disorderly conduct in East Boston Municipal Court.   (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Former NFL offensive Gosder Cherilus apologized and blamed sleeping medication Monday after he was accused of some very offensive behavior during a flight to Ireland. Officials said the Boston-to-Dublin flight returned to Logan International Airport early Sunday after the 40-year-old hit one passenger and urinated on another, NBC News reports. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, disturbing a flight crew, and resisting arrest.

  • Massachusetts State Police said they met Flight 154 after it returned to the airport around 2:30am Sunday, more than two hours after it took off. According to a police report, Cherilus appeared drunk when he arrived at the airport, CBS News reports. He argued with another passenger over seating arrangements before takeoff, police said.
  • An hour into the flight, he walked up to an elderly woman and emptied "his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds," the report states. He punched an elderly man on his way back to his seat, police said.

  • The police report states that passengers and crew were shocked and feared for their lives, CBS reports. It states that people tried to stop Cherilus but that he became aggressive.
  • Police and Border Patrol agents boarded the plane when it landed. "Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative," according to the police report. It states that troopers had to use two sets of handcuffs to restraint Cherilus, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs around 280 pounds.
  • After a court appearance Monday, Cherilus released a statement on social media. "The flight was unexpectedly delayed for approximately four hours, and it did not take off until after 12:30AM," he said. "In preparation for the unexpected overnight flight, I took a sleeping medication that I don't normally use, which resulted in behavior that is not representative of my character, and I would like to apologize to the passengers and flight crew."

  • Cherilus was released on $2,500 bail after his arraignment Monday. His next court date is Oct. 11.
  • Delta said passengers were placed on another plane to Dublin, the Boston Globe reports. "Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end," the airline said in a statement.
  • Cherilus was a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2008, the AP reports. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he retired from the NFL in 2017.
