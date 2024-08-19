Cops: Ex-NFL Player Emptied 'Entire Bladder' on Passenger

Former NFL offensive Gosder Cherilus apologized and blamed sleeping medication Monday after he was accused of some very offensive behavior during a flight to Ireland. Officials said the Boston-to-Dublin flight returned to Logan International Airport early Sunday after the 40-year-old hit one passenger and urinated on another, NBC News reports. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, disturbing a flight crew, and resisting arrest.

Massachusetts State Police said they met Flight 154 after it returned to the airport around 2:30am Sunday, more than two hours after it took off. According to a police report, Cherilus appeared drunk when he arrived at the airport, CBS News reports. He argued with another passenger over seating arrangements before takeoff, police said.

An hour into the flight, he walked up to an elderly woman and emptied "his entire bladder for approximately 20 seconds," the report states. He punched an elderly man on his way back to his seat, police said.