Massachusetts Parents Have Perfectly Cape Cod Birth

Summer Mahota made an exciting but altogether local entrance when she was born in Cape Cod traffic, then delivered to EMTs in a Dunkin' parking lot. Danya Mahota was at the wheel of their car, battling Cape Cod traffic on their way to a hospital for a more conventional birth earlier this month when his wife, Rebecca, told him, "I'm going to need you to pull over." He stopped on the shoulder of a busy highway, went around to open the passenger door, and heard, "Sweetheart, put your feet on my shoulders," the Washington Post reports. She pushed as her husband followed her instructions, gradually pulling out their second daughter.

"I delivered that baby with straight adrenaline," Rebecca Mahota said. They finally had a moment, so her husband called for help, arranging to meet EMTs at a Dunkin' nearby. He ran inside and borrowed an X-Acto knife. "I cut my daughter's umbilical cord in a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot, like every Massachusetts father should," he said. The chain was founded in Massachusetts and is a revered institution there, per the Post. "You can't get more Cape Cod than this baby," Rebecca Mahota said. "It's just really fun." Summer's parents are having her birth certificate amended to show the GPS coordinates of the spot on the highway as her place of birth. (More childbirth stories.)