Costco Sells Doomsday Bucket With Food Good for 25 Years

Those worried about going hungry during a societal crisis anytime in the next 25 years can take a step toward security for $79.99—assuming they're Costco members. The warehouse club has begun selling the Readywise Emergency Food Bucket to US customers. It's a collection of 150 food pouches, enough to have friends over for dinner if the meltdown doesn't last too long. It's no grab bag; the company describes it as a "meticulously curated package," Salon reports, which won't near the end of its shelf life until roughly mid-century.

Costco's website promotes the buckets with a movie trailer-like "in a world where" description: "Imagine the sudden onset of severe weather, the challenges of unexpected job transitions, or the unsettling thought of food shortages. These are the moments when having a reliable source of sustenance becomes a game-changer." The pouches come in flavors including chicken alfredo, creamy pasta and vegetables, teriyaki rice, and cheesy macaroni. There also are puddings, cereals, and orange drink mix, per the Guardian. The retailer says that amounts to 80 entrees, 30 breakfasts, and 40 drinks. Costco also has a big-box version, KABC points out: 36 Readywise buckets, totaling 5,400 servings, for $2,500. (More Costco stories.)