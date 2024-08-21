McDonald Makes a Big Bet on the UK

McDonald's has decided there's a lot of room for growth in the UK and Ireland. The company, which opened its first British restaurant in southeast London 50 years ago, is planning a major expansion that will add more than 200 restaurants to the existing 1,500 in the UK and Ireland over the next four years, the Wall Street Journal reports. McDonald's says the $1.3 billion investment will create more than 24,000 jobs in the two countries. The company said the plan will include upgrading existing restaurants as well as opening new ones.