Best Leading Actor Ever? Stats Site Breaks It Down

Leonardo DiCaprio is top male actor, Audrey Hepburn is top female actor
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2024 11:00 AM CDT
Both of these these guys cracked the top 10. Leonardo DiCaprio, at left, is No. 1, while Brad Pitt is No. 5. They're pictured here in a scene from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."   (Andrew Cooper/Sony via AP)

The site Stat Significant tackles a dicey challenge: naming the "greatest leading actor" of all time. And, yes, Daniel Parris acknowledges "the absurdity of quantifying something so personal, human, and deeply subjective," but nevertheless digs in. The ranking uses three factors—online ratings of the actor's movies, box office success, and Oscar recognition, all of which have their strengths and weaknesses that are detailed. When all is said and done, Leonardo DiCaprio finishes as No. 1. One other thing that stands out is that no women crack the top 10, with Audrey Hepburn the top female finisher at No. 11. "Is there a bias against women in online ratings?" wonders Parris. "It's hard to say for sure, given the limited dimensionality of our dataset." Here are the site's top 10, caveats and all:

  1. Leonardo DiCaprio, 12.3 average ranking (the lower the better)
  2. Paul Newman, 27.6
  3. Al Pacino, 29.0
  4. Jack Nicholson, 29.6
  5. Brad Pitt, 32.6
  6. Tom Hanks, 37.3
  7. Jack Lemmon, 38.0
  8. Denzel Washington, 41.0
  9. Dustin Hoffman, 45.6
  10. Christian Bale, 49.6
See the full rankings, with Hepburn at 50.6, and methodology.

