Army Employee Who Defrauded Gold Star Families Gets Prison

A former Army employee has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in a scheme to defraud Gold Star families of millions of dollars in life insurance payouts. Caz Craffy, 42, was a civilian financial counselor who took advantage of his position to "prey upon families of our fallen service members, at their most vulnerable moment, when they were dealing with a tragedy born out of their loved one's patriotism," a federal prosecutor said in a statement. Craffy had pleaded guilty to wire and securities fraud in April, per the Army Times, and also was ordered to forfeit commission money. His lawyer did not comment on the sentence, the Washington Post reports.