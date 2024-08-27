That Inexpensive Banana Comes at a Steep Price

In June, the banana conglomerate Chiquita lost a civil case in Florida and was ordered to pay nearly $40 million to the families of eight men murdered by a Colombian paramilitary group. More cases are pending, both in the US and Colombia, and it's long overdue, writes Ignacio Gómez G. in a New York Times essay. "The world has known something was amiss in the banana business for a while," writes the Colombian journalist. In the essay, he explains the long and tangled ties between Chiquita and the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC). The company, which plans to appeal the Florida ruling, admits financing the group but says it did so only for protection and under the threat of violence.