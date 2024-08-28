Curious 4-Year-Old Shatters Museum's Ancient Jar

Bronze Age artifact does not survive an inquisitive boy at Israel's Hecht Museum
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 28, 2024 10:15 AM CDT
Combination of 4-Year-Old Boy, 3.5K-Year-Old Jar Ends Poorly
Oops.   (Hecht Museum)

The clay jar at Israel's Hecht Museum had withstood the tests of more than three millennia, but it proved no match for a curious 4-year-old boy. The BBC reports that the child was "curious about what was inside" the 3,500-year-old jar that sat unprotected at the museum's entrance. He "pulled the jar slightly," and the rest is shattered pieces of history. What punishment was meted out to the tiny jar-breaker? The museum invited him and his family back for a proper tour, reports Business Insider.

"There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police," a museum rep tells the BBC. "In this case, however, this was not the situation. The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly." Hecht has also found a specialist to put the Bronze Age jar back together again and won't be altering its policy of displaying artifacts without barriers, with its director citing the "special charm" in so doing. "Despite the rare incident with the jar, the Hecht Museum will continue this tradition," says the museum's director, Inbal Rivlin. (More artifacts stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X