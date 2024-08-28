Iran's Supreme Leader OKs Talking to 'Enemy' US on Nukes

Iran's supreme leader opened the door Tuesday to renewed negotiations with the United States over his country's rapidly advancing nuclear program, telling its civilian government there was "no harm" in engaging with its "enemy." Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's remarks set clear red lines for any talks taking place under the government of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian and renewed his warnings that Washington wasn't to be trusted, per the AP . But his comments mirror those around the time of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran's nuclear program greatly curtailed in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. It remains unclear, however, just how much room Pezeshkian will have to maneuver, particularly as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.

"This does not mean that we cannot interact with the same enemy in certain situations," Khamenei said, per his official website. "There is no harm in that, but do not place your hopes in them." Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, also warned Pezeshkian's Cabinet: "Do not trust the enemy." Khamenei, 85, has occasionally urged talks with Washington or dismissed them after then-President Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018. There have been indirect talks between Iran and the US in recent years mediated by Oman and Qatar. Khamenei's remarks came a day after Qatar's prime minister visited the country. Asked for comment, the US State Department said, "We will judge Iran's leadership by their actions, not their words."

Since the deal's collapse, Iran has abandoned all limits that the deal put on its program, and enriches uranium to up to 60% purity—near weapons-grade levels of 90%. Pezeshkian, a former lawmaker who won the presidency after a May helicopter crash killed hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, campaigned in part on a promise to reengage the West with negotiations. Khamenei's remarks as Iran's paramount leader could provide him with the political cover to do so. Pezeshkian's new foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, was deeply involved in negotiations on the 2015 deal. More here.