Sinkhole Swallows SUV on City Street

Two people were hospitalized in South Korea's capital Thursday after the road ate their vehicle. Their white Tivoli SUV rolled over into a sinkhole that suddenly appeared on a street in Seoul's Seodaemun district, the Korea Herald reports. The 82-year-old male driver and his passenger, a 76-year-old woman, were rescued from the 8-foot-deep hole, reports the AP. Authorities are investigating the cause of the sinkhole, which caused severe traffic congestion. Government officials have previously said that around half the nearly 900 sinkholes reported in the country between 2019 and 2023 were caused by damaged sewer pipes.