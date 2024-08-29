Texas' 'Worst Nightmare': Fireworms

Forget about stepping on a seashell—Texans now have a new thing to be on the lookout for when they head to the shore. "WARNING!!! Your worst nightmares are washing up right now," Texas A&M's Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies cautioned earlier this month about the appearance of poisonous fireworms—also known as bristle worms, marine polychaetes from the family Amphinomidae—on giant logs that have drifted to shore near Corpus Christi and Port Aransas, report USA Today and the Austin American-Statesman.

Behind the name: They're called fireworms due to "the pain they inflict on anyone that dares to touch them; it literally feels like fire for about three hours," the institute notes. "Your skin can feel sensitive in the sting site for weeks depending on where it stung you." The creatures release a neurotoxin through their minuscule white bristles, which extend when threatened and break off when touched.