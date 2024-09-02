Brazil's Top Court Upholds Decision to Block X

A Brazilian Supreme Court panel has upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website. The broader support among justices deals a blow to Musk and his supporters, who have sought to characterize Justice Alexandre de Moraes as a renegade and authoritarian censor of political speech, the AP reports.
- The panel is comprised of five of the full bench's 11 justices, including de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the platform blocked for having failed to name a local legal representative, as required by law. X will remain blocked until it complies with his orders and pays outstanding fines that as of last week exceeded $3 million, according to his decision.