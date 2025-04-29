Salvage Operation Will Cut World's Tallest Mast

The operation to recover British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht will get underway in the weeks ahead—and it will not be an easy task. The Guardian reports that experts expect the effort to salvage the Bayesian from the seabed off Sicily to be "fiendishly complex." Preliminary operations will begin this week and the hull of the 184-foot vessel will be lifted from the seabed in mid-May, the Financial Times reports. Sources tell the FT that a remotely operated robot will cut the ship's 234-foot aluminum mast, believed to have been the tallest in the world, before a crane on a platform, helped by inflatable balloons, lifts the wreck, which is 160 feet below the surface and still carrying almost 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel.