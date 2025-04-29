Salvage Operation Will Cut World's Tallest Mast

The operation to recover British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht will get underway in the weeks ahead—and it will not be an easy task. The Guardian reports that experts expect the effort to salvage the Bayesian from the seabed off Sicily to be "fiendishly complex." Preliminary operations will begin this week and the hull of the 184-foot vessel will be lifted from the seabed in mid-May, the Financial Times reports. Sources tell the FT that a remotely operated robot will cut the ship's 234-foot aluminum mast, believed to have been the tallest in the world, before a crane on a platform, helped by inflatable balloons, lifts the wreck, which is 160 feet below the surface and still carrying almost 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
The $30 million cost of the operation by two Dutch salvage companies will be covered by the Bayesian's insurers. Seven people died in the sinking of the supposedly unsinkable vessel during a freak storm last August, including Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah. Some of the 15 survivors, including captain James Cutfield, are under criminal investigation but have not been charged. The recovery is expected to provide new evidence for the investigation, the FT reports. Authorities also hope to recover two super-encrypted hard drives from the vessel's safes, reports the Guardian. Italian authorities stepped up security around the wreck site weeks after the sinking out of fears that foreign governments might be interested in the material in the safes. (More Bayesian sinking stories.)