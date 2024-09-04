Teen Charged With Attempted Murder of NFL Player

The teen accused of shooting a San Francisco 49ers rookie has been charged with attempted murder. The 17-year-old boy allegedly attempted to rob wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in San Francisco's Union Square Saturday afternoon, and during an ensuing physical altercation, Pearsall was shot in the chest. The boy, who will be tried in juvenile court, was also charged with attempted second-degree robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, CNN reports. He will be arraigned Wednesday. Pearsall, 23, will miss at least the first four games of this season with the NFL as he recovers, but he's already seen his relieved teammates in person this week, ABC 7 reports. He was released from the hospital Sunday. His mother says the bullet exited her son's body through his back, and missed vital organs, and the team's general manager says his condition is "miraculous."