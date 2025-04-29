Carney Falls Short of Winning Majority

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal party did a lot better in Monday's Canadian election than many people would have predicted a few months ago—but they fell just short of winning a majority, according to the latest projections. While recounts in a few races could alter the total, the party is currently at 169 seats, the Globe and Mail reports. Without a majority of at least 172 seats in Canada's 343-seat Parliament, Carney will need the votes of lawmakers from other parties to pass legislation. This isn't a new situation for the party—the federal elections in 2019 and 2022 also resulted in Liberal minority governments.

Congratulations from Trump. Carney's office said Trump congratulated the prime minister in a phone call and the leaders agreed that the US and Canada should work together as two "independent, sovereign nations." The CBC notes that the statement conflicts with a White House statement Tuesday that said the election result "does not affect President Trump's plan to make Canada America's cherished 51st state." Carney's office said the leaders agreed to meet "in the near future."