Wall Street Had a Rough Start to September

On Tuesday, US stocks tumbled to their worst day since an early August sell-off after another report raised worries about the economy's health.

The S&P 500 fell 119.47 points, or 2.1%, to 5,528.93 after a report showed US manufacturing shrank again in August, weighed down by high interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which set a record before Monday's Labor Day holiday, fell 626.15 points, or 1.5%, to 40,936.093.

The Nasdaq composite fell 577.33 points, or 3.3%, to 17,136.30.

The worse-than-expected manufacturing data raised worries about the slowing US economy and upped the stakes for the all-important jobs report looming on Friday, the AP reports. Manufacturing has been contracting for most of the past two years, and its performance for August was worse than economists expected.