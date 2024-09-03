Best and Worst US Cities for Retirees

Florida is doing pretty well for our elders
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 3, 2024 3:24 PM CDT
Best and Worst US Cities for Retirement
A view of downtown Orlando, Florida.   (Getty Images)

For those looking to give up punching the clock sooner rather than later, some cities are better able to facilitate that. As calculating "snowbirds" have long figured out, the Sunshine State is a good place to look at. WalletHub crunched the numbers on 182 American cities (the 150 most populated, plus at least two of each state's most populated cities) across four main categories: affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care. Those categories contained 45 different metrics, and, well, would-be retirees might not be California dreamin'. Without further ado, the top 10 US cities and the worst 10 cities for retirement, with their respective scores out of 100:

The top 10

  1. Orlando, Florida, 61.49
  2. Miami, 61.47
  3. Minneapolis, 59.63
  4. Tampa, Florida, 59.61
  5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 59.47
  6. Scottsdale, Arizona, 59.32
  7. Cincinnati, 58.17
  8. St. Petersburg, Florida, 57.84
  9. Casper, Wyoming, 57.63
  10. Atlanta, 57.34

The bottom 10

  1. Fontana, California, 39.10
  2. Wichita, Kansas, 38.98
  3. Bridgeport, Connecticut, 38.48
  4. Fresno, California, 38.40
  5. Detroit, 38.27
  6. Newark, New Jersey, 38.18
  7. Bakersfield, California, 37.41
  8. Rancho Cucamonga, California, 37.26
  9. Stockton, California, 36.92
  10. San Bernardino, California, 35.71
