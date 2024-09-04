Maduro Declares Christmas Will Be in October

Amid ongoing fallout from Venezuela's contested July presidential election, the country's authoritarian leader made what the Guardian refers to as a "curious announcement" during his weekly television show Monday. "September smells like Christmas!" he said (to, per CNN, the "apparent delight" of his audience). "So this year—as a way of paying tribute to you and thanking you—I'm going to decree that Christmas be brought forward to October 1," he said. "Christmas arrived for everyone, in peace, joy and security!" The move came as Venezuela has been cracking down on dissent in the country, jailing thousands of Venezuelans who dispute the official results of the election, which named Maduro the winner but did not offer any proof. The opposition coalition insists that vote tally sheets actually show Maduro lost.