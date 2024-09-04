Elton John Recovering From 'Severe Eye Infection'

Sounds like Elton John had a not-so-great summer: The legendary singer says he spent it dealing with, and slowly recovering from, a "severe eye infection." While he assures fans he is "recuperating" and is grateful to his medical team and family, John also says the infection left him with "only limited vision in one eye" and that healing is an "extremely slow process." It will be some time, he says, before full vision is restored. The Guardian and the BBC round up some of the supportive responses from other big names on social media. John's farewell tour ended last year, and a documentary about him is premiering this year at the BFI London film festival. (More Elton John stories.)