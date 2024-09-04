Texas Deputy Shot, Killed as He Drove to Work

As a deputy constable drove to work Tuesday afternoon in Houston, a man got out of his car and approached the deputy's car, shot him multiple times, and then escaped in his own vehicle, police say. Maher Husseini, who had worked for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office since 2021, did not survive. Husseini was not driving a marked patrol car when he was shot, and the chief of the Houston Police Department says he does not believe Husseini was in full uniform at the time either, though another constable says he was wearing his deputy pants and a gun belt, the New York Times reports. The suspect was arrested after his car was spotted hours later and a brief chase ensued; the man, whose name has not been released, ended up driving into Galveston Bay and had to be pulled out, ABC 13 reports. Galveston is about 50 miles from Houston, CBS News reports.