Tulsi Gabbard Hit With Very Hawaiian Criticism

Representing Hawaii's 2nd congressional district, Rep. Jill Tokuda follows in the footsteps of Tulsi Gabbard, who held the same seat from 2013 to 2021. But Tokuda will not follow Gabbard in the direction of Donald Trump. Tokuda has criticized the former Democrat, now independent, for endorsing the former president and joining what could become his transition team in a Facebook post. "Trump and Tulsi do not represent Hawaii values and fail to fight for our freedoms," Tokuda wrote on Aug. 27. "We will reject their extremism this November. This is not pono." Those last two words, in particular, stand out.