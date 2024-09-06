Beetlejuice's Return Fails to Live Up to the Hype

If you haven't seen Tim Burton's Beetlejuice of 1988, go back and watch it because critics say it's significantly better than Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice of 2024, with a 68% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Returning are Michael Keaton as the wild-haired titular demon and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, now a paranormal TV show host and mother of a rebellious teen (Jenna Ortega). Beetlejuice and Lydia reunite when Lydia returns to her family home with stepmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara), now a gallery artist and influencer, following the death of her father. Here's what critics are saying: