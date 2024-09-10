You Can Soon Use Your AirPods as Hearing Aids

Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device's operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups, the AP reports. Here are all the biggest announcements from Apple's "Glowtime" event:
- Apple Intelligence: Apple's core artificial intelligence offerings are being packaged and billed as Apple Intelligence—first revealed at the company's developers conference in June. These features include the ability to search for images in your library by describing them, creating custom emojis, summarizing emails, and prioritizing notifications. Apple Intelligence will also upgrade Apple's virtual assistant Siri to get it to better understand requests and give it some awareness of on-screen actions taking place on the phone, hopefully making it more useful.