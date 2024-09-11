One Takeaway From Debate? Harris 'Rattled' Trump

One common early takeaway from Tuesday night's presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump: Harris seemed to be able to get under Trump's skin, "rattling" him and putting him on the defensive:

Harris taunted Trump "over and over" on topics he's particularly sensitive about, including the size of his rally crowds and how he's viewed by world leaders, write Adam Cancryn and Myah Ward at Politico. "The result left Trump ... struggling to land hits," they write, recounting how he went from "measured and collected" to "increasingly frustrated as Harris needled him." At one point, as he was goaded into bragging about the size of his rallies, Harris simply "looked on, smirking and shaking her head."