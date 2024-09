Just hours after their much-anticipated presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump are set to overlap once again as they attend events on Wednesday to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, though CNN notes "it's unclear whether the two parties will cross paths." More:



Harris: The VP will visit all three 9/11 sites with President Biden, starting with Ground Zero on Wednesday morning. The two will then head to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for a ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial, then end their day at the Pentagon for a wreath-laying ceremony. Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will attend one 9/11 event, though his office hasn't said which one.