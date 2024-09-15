Even the 'Cow Whisperer' Couldn't Escape Bovines' Wrath

When people spot cows idling in a field, it typically becomes an idyllic photo op. In the UK, however, cattle are the leading cause of accidental death in the nation's agricultural sphere, and they're said to be even more dangerous than dogs when it comes to going on the attack, per the Guardian . There's even a group there now called COWS (Cows on Walkers Safety) that was established to warn others of bovine dangers. Twenty-two people were killed by cattle in England, Scotland, and Wales from 2019 to 2023, while the UK's Health and Safety Executive regulator counts nearly 260 fatalities, injuries, and "concerns" involving cattle from 2015 to 2021. Those injuries, even for survivors, can be gruesome: One farmer's daughter once deemed a "cow whisperer" lived through her encounter, but with "multiple broken ribs, concussion, a smashed jaw, and dislodged teeth" to show for it, reports the Guardian.

COWS' David Clarke became an active campaigner on the issue after he was almost trampled to death by a herd of two dozen cows in 2014. "They got up, looked at me, started looking a bit agitated and then they just went for me," he recalls. "It wasn't a gentle amble; they were Usain Bolt." Clarke survived with a lacerated liver, but his dog, Merlin, was killed. In fact, dogs especially seem to spook cows, while cows with their young nearby also seem to be ornery—one piece of advice offered is to never walk between a cow and a calf. A big part of the peril is tied to how big cattle are: The average weight of a dairy cow in the UK is almost 1,400 pounds. "Even a gentle knock from a cow can result in people being crushed," an HSA rep says. More here, including on how to best protect yourself when you come across a field of cattle, and on the related tensions between walkers and farmers.