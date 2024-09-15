'We Are Drowning,' Mayor Says as Floods Swamp Central Europe

The death toll was rising Sunday in Central European countries after days of heavy rains caused widespread flooding and forced mass evacuations. Several Central European nations have already been hit by severe flooding, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, while Slovakia and Hungary might come next, as a result of a low pressure system from northern Italy dumping record rainfall in the region since Thursday. The floods have claimed six lives in Romania, one each in Austria and Poland, the AP reports. In the Czech Republic, four people who were swept away by waters were missing, police said. "We are drowning," a mayor in Poland said. The flooding affected: