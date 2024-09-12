Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Loomer Attack Each Other

An online war of words—including accusations of racism and antisemitism—has broken out in Donald Trump's inner circle, sparked by a post mocking Vice President Kamala Harris' heritage. After Harris posted a photo of herself visiting her grandparents in India as a child on Sunday, Laura Loomer—a right-wing conspiracy theorist with a history of saying such things—wrote that the election of Harris would mean the White House will smell like curry and other unamusing references to India and its people, the Hill reports. "This is appalling and extremely racist," Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X in response. Loomer called Greene a "raging antisemite."

There was more. Loomer brought up Greene's divorce, saying she's "a poor excuse for a Christian." The lawmaker said the post about Harris, which Loomer defended as a "funny joke," doesn't reflect "who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever." Greene later said that when Loomer puts up posts that are "flat out racist, hateful, and make President Trump look bad, she needs to be responsible and delete them." Loomer declined.

While the back-and-forth was proceeding, Loomer was visible at the side of Trump, flying with him to New York and Pennsylvania to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Wednesday. She also was on Trump's plane when he traveled to Philadelphia for his debate against Harris on Tuesday night. Another Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, suggested the presidential candidate put more distance between himself and Loomer, per the Wall Street Journal. "The history of this person is just really toxic," Graham told the Huffington Post. He said Trump "would serve himself well to make sure this doesn't become a bigger story." (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)