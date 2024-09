A 17-year-old in Polk County, Florida, is accused of stabbing his mother to death during an argument, reports WFLA. But what makes the case more chilling is that the same teen shot and killed his father a little less than two years ago, per ClickOrlando.com. "It's important to understand when you look at this, you see a kid," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "When I look at him, I see a psychopath."