4 Hurt When Cops Shoot at Knife-Wielding Man in Brooklyn Train Station

Four people were wounded at a Brooklyn train station Sunday when police officers shot at a man threatening them with a knife, authorities said. The people hit by police gunfire included the man with the blade, one of the officers, and two innocent bystanders, the AP reports. The bloody confrontation began when two officers confronted a man who entered the station without paying his fare, officials said. One of the bystanders, a 49-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition. The man suspected of evading his fare, 37, was shot several times but was in stable condition. A 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound. The wounded police officer had a bullet enter his torso under his armpit and lodge in his back but was also expected to recover.

The shooting happened a little after 3pm when two officers followed a man up the station steps to an elevated platform after seeing him enter without paying, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said. The officers told the man to stop, but he refused, muttering "I'm going to kill you if you don't stop following me," Maddrey said. In the course of the encounter, the officers noticed the man had a knife, Maddrey said. They followed him on to a train that had pulled into the station and fired two Tasers, but neither incapacitated the man, Maddrey said. Maddrey said the man was advancing on the officers with the knife drawn when both officers fired multiple rounds. Both officers then gave first aid to the man, before one of them realized that he, too, had been hit by a bullet.