Beaches Closed in 3 States After Needles Wash Ashore

Things got disgusting along the shoreline at a few popular seaside vacation spots on the East Coast over the weekend, when medical waste started washing up at a number of Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware beaches. The waste, including used hypodermic needles and used feminine hygiene products, washed up on beaches including Ocean City, Maryland; Dewey Beach, Delaware; and Assateague Island, whose length spans the Maryland and Virginia coasts. Authorities have now closed beaches along an almost 50-mile stretch to swimming, wading, and surfing, and it's not clear when they might reopen, the Washington Post reports. In some spots, waste was still being discovered Monday, but officials said the amount was decreasing and the situation in some areas was to be reassessed Tuesday.