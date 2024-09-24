US News Reveals New College Rankings

Princeton, Williams, and Spelman are No. 1 in their respective categories
Posted Sep 24, 2024 12:44 PM CDT
Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., is No. 1 again.   (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

US News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the best universities in the nation, and there's not much change at the top. Princeton again ranks first, and there are no new entrants in the top 10 from last year. However, Brown (which was tied for 9th last year) fell out of the upper echelon to No. 13. A look at the top 10, along with the top-ranked schools in two other categories:

  1. Princeton
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  3. Harvard
  4. Stanford
  5. Yale
  6. California Institute of Technology (tied for 6th)
  7. Duke (tied for 6th)
  8. Johns Hopkins University (tied for 6th)
  9. Northwestern (tied for 6th)
  10. University of Pennsylvania

  • Best liberal arts colleges: Williams, Amherst, Swarthmore, the US Naval Academy, Bowdoin (tied for fifth), and Pomona (tied for fifth) are the top five.
  • Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Spelman, Howard, Florida A&M, Tuskegee, and Morehouse are the top five.
(See the full rankings and methodology.)

