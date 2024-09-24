US News Reveals New College Rankings

US News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the best universities in the nation, and there's not much change at the top. Princeton again ranks first, and there are no new entrants in the top 10 from last year. However, Brown (which was tied for 9th last year) fell out of the upper echelon to No. 13. A look at the top 10, along with the top-ranked schools in two other categories:

Princeton Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard Stanford Yale California Institute of Technology (tied for 6th) Duke (tied for 6th) Johns Hopkins University (tied for 6th) Northwestern (tied for 6th) University of Pennsylvania