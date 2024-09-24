Harris: Let's Ditch Filibuster to Codify Roe v. Wade

Kamala Harris has made another move to differentiate herself from Donald Trump on the issue of abortion, reports Axios . In an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio , the vice president backed the idea of carving out an exception to the filibuster rule in the Senate to codify abortion rights into federal law. Harris has previously backed the idea, but this is the first time she has done so since becoming the nominee, notes Politico . She has consistently promised to sign such legislation as president, but eliminating the filibuster to make passage easier is a big step further, per the Hill .

"I've been very clear," said Harris. "I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe, and get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do." As things stand now, any such measure would require 60 votes and be all but impossible to pass. Of course, not only does Harris have to win to make the new scenario possible, but Democrats must retain control of the Senate in November. (Trump, who wants the decision left up to the states, has been testing a new message to female voters in which he promises, "I am your protector.")