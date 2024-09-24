Federal Lawsuit: Visa's 'Unlawful Conduct' Keeps Prices High

The Justice Department is taking action against the company that processes more than 60% of debit card transactions in the US. In an antitrust lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, the department accused Visa of illegally monopolizing the market by blocking competition, keeping fees artificially high, CNN reports. Antitrust enforcers say Visa penalized merchants and banks that used rival networks.



Visa's conduct affects "the price of nearly everything." "We allege that Visa has unlawfully amassed the power to extract fees that far exceed what it could charge in a competitive market," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement, per the AP. "Merchants and banks pass along those costs to consumers, either by raising prices or reducing quality or service. As a result, Visa's unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing—but the price of nearly everything."