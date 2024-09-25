Secret Service Investigates Serious Misconduct Allegation

The Secret Service says one of its agents has been placed on administrative leave while a "misconduct allegation" is investigated. According to RealClearPolitics , the agent is accused of sexually assaulting a Kamala Harris campaign aide in Wisconsin at some point in the last week. RCP, citing "four sources in the Secret Service community," reports that the agent allegedly forced himself on the woman in a hotel and groped her in front of witnesses. The agent had been drinking with the woman and other Harris staffers at a restaurant in Green Bay, the sources say.

One source told RCP that the agent was so drunk that his co-workers kicked him out of a hotel room and he passed out in the hallway. The agents and the Harris campaign staffers were in Wisconsin to scout locations for a possible campaign stop, RCP reports. A Secret Service spokesperson told CNBC an allegation involving an employee is being investigated by the agency's Office of Professional Responsibility. "The Secret Service holds its personnel to the highest standards," the spokesperson said. "The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

The Secret Service summoned the agent to its Washington, DC, headquarters on Monday, RCP reports. Harris' office said it was informed of the incident, NBC News reports. "The Office of the Vice President take the safety of staff seriously. We have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," the office said in a statement. "Senior OVP officials were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation. The Office of the Vice President will not be releasing further information." (More Secret Service stories.)