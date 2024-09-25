House Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

The House has passed a temporary measure that would keep federal agencies funded when the new fiscal year begins Tuesday while punting final spending decisions for the next budget year until after the Nov. 5 election. The stopgap measure , approved Wednesday by a 341-82 vote, generally funds agencies at current levels through Dec. 20. But an additional $231 million was included to bolster the Secret Service after the two assassination attempts against Donald Trump. Money was also added to aid with the presidential transition, among other expenses, the AP reports.

The bill will move to the Senate for final approval. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he had reached agreement ensuring passage will happen quickly. "This is how things should be done," the Democrat said. "Without brinkmanship, without delay." House Speaker Mike Johnson billed the measure as doing "only what's absolutely necessary," a statement directed at fellow Republicans concerned about spending levels. A majority of Republicans voted for the measure, as did all Democrats present, the New York Times reports. The measure would have failed without the Democratic votes.

Johnson said the only alternative to the continuing resolution at this stage would have been a government shutdown. "It would be political malpractice to shut the government down," Johnson said. "I think everyone understands that." Johnson warned that when the new extension expires in December, he will not support a massive, catchall bill to fund the government, referred to as an omnibus, so another stopgap may be needed that would allow the new president and Congress to have the final say on fiscal 2025 spending levels. With lawmakers keen to get out of Washington, DC, and start campaigning, the measure is expected to pass the Senate on Wednesday night, Politico reports.