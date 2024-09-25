Oakland Prepares to Say Goodbye to the A's

Oakland is preparing to say goodbye to the A's—and to major league sports. The Oakland Athletics will play their final home game at Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, NBC News reports. After the game against the Texas Rangers, the A's have three away games in Seattle. Next year, the team, which has been in Oakland since 1968, will drop Oakland from its name and move to West Sacramento for at least three seasons. The club and stadium operators were unable to agree on a lease extension ahead of the team's move to Las Vegas. The NFL's Raiders left Oakland for Las Vegas in 2020, the year after the Golden State Warriors moved across the bay to San Francisco.