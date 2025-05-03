Watch Sovereignty Hold Off Kentucky Derby Favorite

Sovereignty outdueled 3-1 favorite Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st Kentucky Derby in the slop on Saturday, per the AP. Sovereignty covered 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.31 and paid $17.96 to win at 7-1 odds. Watch the race here. Journalism found trouble in the first turn and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty hooked up at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away. Baeza was third, Final Gambit was fourth, and Owen Almighty finished fifth.