Accused Ravens Kicker Says 'Sorry' as Wife Stands By

The wife of Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is standing by her man amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct . Tucker denied claims he'd exposed his penis to six massage therapists at spas around Baltimore last month before another 10 alleged victims came forward. Two of eight spas involved said Tucker was banned. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old doubled down, saying he "did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after" a massage, "nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider," per USA Today . "I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully," wife Amanda Bass added, per OutKick .

Bass, who married Tucker in 2015, described the allegations spanning 2012 through 2016 as "false," adding they've "caused so much hurt to our family." Tucker said the claims were "so shocking and heartbreaking" and "simply not true." "I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever," he said. "It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry."

A day earlier, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta described the allegations as "serious and concerning," adding it's "fortunate" the NFL is investigating. The league's investigators have spoken to some of the accusers in Baltimore in recent weeks, per ESPN. "We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can," DeCosta said, per USA Today. "We'll make our decisions based on that." Tucker, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has been with the Ravens for his entire NFL career, beginning in 2012, per NFL.com. The Ravens did not provide massage services when he first joined the team, Tucker told OutKick. (More NFL stories.)