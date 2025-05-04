Allergic Reaction Drives Tirico From Derby Broadcast

NBC sportscaster describes himself as a 'late scratch'
Posted May 4, 2025 12:02 PM CDT
Sportscaster Misses Derby After Allergic Reaction
Mike Tirico, left, meets with guests on the sideline before an NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens in Jacksonville, Fla., in December 2023.   (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Mike Tirico was at the microphone during NBC's coverage from Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday—until he wasn't. Nearly four hours before Kentucky Derby post time, the veteran sportscaster disappeared from the broadcast, USA Today reports. His replacement at the NBC Sports desk eventually made the announcement to viewers, saying Tirico "does have a nut allergy. He had a reaction earlier today." Ahmed Fareed added, "He is feeling fine now, but he is just going to stay on the sidelines."

Tirico explained his departure in a post on X, per the AP, describing himself as a "late scratch" because of a "significant" allergic reaction. A network spokesman said the broadcaster went back to his hotel. Viewers had noticed there was a problem, per USA Today. "Mike Tirico sounds like he should be in bed sleeping, not covering the Derby," one posted. "Mike Tirico's voice might not make it to the end of the Kentucky Derby telecast," another said. Tirico has led the network's Triple Crown coverage since 2017. (More Mike Tirico stories.)

