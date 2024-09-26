Attendees of Detroit's 'Bridgerton Ball' Are Furious

There was the Fyre Festival. The Willy Wonka Experience. And now, the latest expensive event to fall flat: the Bridgerton Ball. Hundreds paid $150 or more to attend the Detroit event Sunday, the New York Times reports; it was billed as "an evening of sophistication, grace, and historical charm ... filled with music, dance, and exquisite costumes." It was, of course, themed after Bridgerton, the hit Netflix romance series set in England's high society in the 1800s. But attendees, many of whom showed up in costumes, found barely-there decor, undercooked food that quickly ran out, and one single violinist plus an exotic dancer pole-dancing as the main form of entertainment, they tell ABC 7.
Some of the attendees paid even more for the "Duke and Duchess Package," and many were calling the whole thing a scam and were demanding refunds, the BBC reports. The Harmonie Club, where the event was held, issued a statement clarifying it is just an events center and is not affiliated with the organizer, Uncle N Me LLC. That company issued its own statement assuring attendees it is "reviewing resolution options" and is "working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve."