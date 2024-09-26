Attendees of Detroit's 'Bridgerton Ball' Are Furious

There was the Fyre Festival. The Willy Wonka Experience. And now, the latest expensive event to fall flat: the Bridgerton Ball. Hundreds paid $150 or more to attend the Detroit event Sunday, the New York Times reports; it was billed as "an evening of sophistication, grace, and historical charm ... filled with music, dance, and exquisite costumes." It was, of course, themed after Bridgerton, the hit Netflix romance series set in England's high society in the 1800s. But attendees, many of whom showed up in costumes, found barely-there decor, undercooked food that quickly ran out, and one single violinist plus an exotic dancer pole-dancing as the main form of entertainment, they tell ABC 7.