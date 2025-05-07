A 2nd Navy Jet Falls Into Red Sea

Little more than a week after a $70 million US Navy fighter jet rolled off an aircraft carrier and into the Red Sea, a second fighter jet was also lost in the Red Sea after a failed landing on the same carrier. As it came in for a landing Tuesday night, the F/A-18F Super Hornet apparently didn't catch the wire that slows it down, a situation known as a "failed arrestment." The two aviators on board were able to eject as the aircraft accelerated all the way into the water. They suffered injuries that appear to be minor, and no other injuries were reported, ABC News reports. The incident is under investigation, NBC News reports. (More fighter jet stories.)