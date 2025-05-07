Alligator Kills Boater in Florida Park

A nightmare came to life Tuesday in Florida, where authorities say an alligator attacked and killed a woman in a small boat on a popular lake. The woman was said to be in either a kayak or canoe in Lake Kissimmee State Park, per NBC News . Authorities said the alligator attacked the woman, who hasn't been identified, at a spot where a creek meets Lake Kissimmee just after 4pm. The woman went into the water and wasn't seen again until her body was recovered nearby, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the woman was in an enclosed kayak with another person who was uninjured, but the FWC said the vessel was an open canoe, per NBC. It said an alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene, though it's unclear if the animal involved was found. This is the second alligator attack in the area in two months. A woman was bitten on the elbow on the same creek, which connects Tiger Lake and Lake Kissimmee, on March 3, reports the Lakeland Ledger. A press conference is planned for Wednesday morning, per WESH. (The alligator attack came a day after Florida's first fatal bear attack.)