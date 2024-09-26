Trump to 'Finish Our Speech' at Site of Assassination Attempt

Former President Trump is planning a return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the first assassination attempt against him. The Republican presidential nominee will "hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life," the Trump campaign said in a Wednesday release, per Fox News, adding it will be "an event like the world has never seen before." Two weeks after the shooting, Trump vowed to return to Butler, where his ear was grazed by a bullet, per the Hill. Speaking Wednesday in North Carolina, Trump said, "We're going to go back and finish our speech."