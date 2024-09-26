Trump to 'Finish Our Speech' at Site of Assassination Attempt

Former President Trump is planning a return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the first assassination attempt against him. The Republican presidential nominee will "hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life," the Trump campaign said in a Wednesday release, per Fox News, adding it will be "an event like the world has never seen before." Two weeks after the shooting, Trump vowed to return to Butler, where his ear was grazed by a bullet, per the Hill. Speaking Wednesday in North Carolina, Trump said, "We're going to go back and finish our speech."
The campaign said Trump would be joined by "tens of thousands" of supporters at the Oct. 5 rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds as he honors Corey Comperatore, the rally attendee killed in the attempted assassination, and the two other people injured. "In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word," the campaign said. The Secret Service has warned Trump against holding outdoor rallies, though he continues to do so, appearing behind bulletproof glass. "I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before," Trump wrote of his protection Wednesday on social media, per NBC News. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)