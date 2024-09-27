12 Years After 'Dirtiest' Race, She's Set to Get Her Bronze

Shannon Rowbury will soon be an Olympic bronze medalist—for a race she ran 12 years ago. The US runner originally placed sixth in the women's 1,500-meter final at the 2012 London Olympics. But since that day, five of the 13 runners have either been disqualified or are set to be disqualified for doping violations, reports CNN , which says the race is considered "one of the dirtiest races in the history of track and field." The two Turkish runners who originally placed first and second, Asli Cakir Alptekin and Gamze Bulut, were disqualified; then Russian Tatyana Tomashova, who originally placed fourth and was then moved into second place following those disqualifications, was herself disqualified. She has until October 3 to appeal. The Washington Post noted earlier this month that the doping allegations were so well-known, the London audience booed Alptekin and Bulut.

But it's looking like Rowbury will end up with bronze, and she says her feelings around the situation are complicated. She says she never quite made peace with the fact that so many were doping at the time she was racing, and it's been hard to look back on the race—until now. "Athletes in our position are very much in the dark. It's super emotional because you're hopeful that, after this thing that you have sort of suspected for so long, justice might actually be coming," she says. "After 12 years, I had kind of given up hope that it would ever happen." But she also finds it hard not to wonder what might have gone differently in her life had she been recognized as a medalist back in 2012. Her teammate Alysia Montaño is also set to receive bronze in the 800 after originally placing fifth in London after runners in that race were similarly disqualified.