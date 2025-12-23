Koepka Is First to Defect From LIV Golf

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has become the first player to defect from LIV Golf, a significant blow to the Saudi-funded league that raises questions whether the PGA Tour will find a way for him to return. Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV, said the American golfer and LIV "amicably and mutually agreed" that Koepka will no longer compete in the league, the AP reports. "Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home," O'Neil said. "We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course."

LIV does not disclose contracts, though it was believed Koepka had another year left from when he joined in June 2022. The PGA Tour policy banning players who have joined the rival league requires them to sit out for one year from their last participation. LIV ended its season on Aug. 24. Koepka began his career on the European tour and would have access to play there. He played four European tour events this year, finishing fourth in the French Open a week before the Ryder Cup. He played in the 2023 Ryder Cup, but was not a consideration this year because of his form.

The PGA Tour took the rare step of acknowledging the move involving a player who is no longer a member. "Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success," the tour said in a statement. "The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging, and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness." Koepka had alerted the PGA Tour of his plans before the LIV announcement, a source tells the AP. The first step for Koepka to return would be to re-apply for membership. He was not among the LIV players who were part of the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour in 2022.

Koepka, who spent 47 weeks at No. 1 in the world in 2018 and 2019, was one of the biggest signings by LIV when it launched in 2022. He had been coping with injuries and later suggested he might not have joined had his health been better. Koepka won five times on LIV Golf, but he had only two top 10s—his best was a runner-up—in 2025 and finished 31st in the standings of the 54-man circuit. A blunt speaker, Koepka expressed frustration earlier this year that LIV wasn't as far along as he hoped it would be. His departure leaves Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, both two-time major champions, as the biggest draws in the league.