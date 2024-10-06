Hackers Use Website Bug to Unlock and Start Kias

Kia owners, prepare to feel creeped out by how easy it was for security researchers to hack your cars. Owners of other vehicles, don't smirk too much because it's a safe bet these types of vulnerabilities are widespread—and perhaps growing more so as buyers demand that their vehicles be as "smart" as possible. In this case, the researchers talked to Wired , which has an in-depth look at the issue. The independent researchers aren't revealing precise details, but they provide the broad strokes: They were able to exploit a relatively simple bug in a Kia web portal that allowed them to take control of the web-connected features of most modern Kias—"dozens of models representing millions of cars on the road," writes Andy Greenberg.

"By exploiting that vulnerability and building their own custom app to send commands to target cars, they were able to scan virtually any internet-connected Kia vehicle's license plate and within seconds gain the ability to track that car's location, unlock the car, honk its horn, or start its ignition at will," he explains. (See a video.) They were not able to drive off with the vehicles in their experiment, though that could be possible by combining their method with other known hacking methods. Theoretically, hackers taking advantage of such a bug could secretly add themselves as second users without the owner knowing it. And because of related dealer vulnerabilities, they could gain access to personal information about owners.

The good news is that the researchers alerted Kia to the problem earlier this year, and the automaker patched the bug. But the story makes clear that such problems are not unique to Kia, and almost certainly will multiply. "Once you have these user features tied into the phone, this cloud-connected thing, you create all this attack surface you didn't have to worry about before," says Stefan Savage, a professor of computer science at UC San Diego. (Read the full story.)