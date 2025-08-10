How a University Accountant Funneled Millions to a Cam Girl

A Florida accountant's fascination with virtual intimacy spiraled into one of the wildest fraud cases in recent memory, as recounted by Sarah Treleaven for Toronto Life . Ralph Puglisi, an accountant at the University of South Florida, moonlighted online as "Jon Generous," a deep-pocketed single looking for "a younger woman who I connect with and is sexually uninhibited." In 2016 he found "Amber" on cam site MyGirlFund—though she lived with her partner of 10 years, Stephanie Sahler spun tales of hardship as the single mom Amber, and, in turn, received gifts, lavish trips, and ultimately $4.1 million from Puglisi. But every dollar he spent on his digital "girlfriend experience" came from the university's coffers.

"Sahler quickly perfected her approach," writes Treleaven, "one beat to stroke Puglisi's ego, one beat to confirm her compensation and a short burst of laughter to lighten the mood." A typical message from her to him:

"I love hearing from you. I think I am going to watch some netflixI do have one question though...if you ever do decide to stop supporting me financially or sending money, will you promise to let me know and not leave me hanging? You are an amazing guy and I know you would never do anything like that but I guess I need your reassurance on that too haha."

As Puglisi's access to the university's finances grew, so did his ambitions; he funded a luxe life for himself and his partner, Donna McCoy, including the purchase of a $345,000 plot in the US Virgin Islands. For Sahler and her own partner, the windfall from Puglisi—he was sending her five figures a week through MyGirlFund—facilitated property flips and a high-end home, all while Sahler played her part in Puglisi's fantasy.

The scheme came to an end in mid-2020, when an error led another accountant to take a look at the books. The university ultimately found Puglisi had misappropriated at least $12.9 million, with more more than $11 million spent on adult content. It looped in the FBI, and he was sentenced to 10 years in September 2022. The university clawed back what it could through civil cases targeting everyone from Sahler's partner to the cam site itself; it settled with Sahler for $100,000. (Read the full story for much more.)